Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $135.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.85. 3,296,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,802. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 12,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 89.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

