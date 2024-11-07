Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $151.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $90.78. 807,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 128.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3,933.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

