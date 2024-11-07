Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 655 ($8.53) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.33) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.22) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.79) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 553 ($7.20).

RR stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 574 ($7.47). 27,519,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 523.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 477.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 196.45 ($2.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 537.20 ($6.99).

In related news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 10,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,976.96 ($65,057.22). Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

