Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $155.27 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $157.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52,584 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

