Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 9% After Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.64. 27,702,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 38,568,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

