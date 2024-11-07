Riccardo Procacci Sells 7,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GE traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.85. 4,794,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,571. General Electric has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in General Electric by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after purchasing an additional 459,201 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

