Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Releases Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.10. 1,980,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,571. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,551.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,638.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

