Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 143,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,711,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,393,264,000 after buying an additional 466,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,146,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $965,049,000 after purchasing an additional 141,468 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,907,000 after purchasing an additional 536,124 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,732,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,398,000 after purchasing an additional 773,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,543,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,678,000 after purchasing an additional 518,795 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

