Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DHC Q1 Earnings

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

DHC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $691.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.80 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 99.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

