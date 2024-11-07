Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 7th (ALE, ALGM, AMPE, APVO, AWH, BERY, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CLRO)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, November 7th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visionary (NYSE:GV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM). They issued a buy rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

