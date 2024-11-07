Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 7th (ALE, ALGM, AMPE, APVO, AWH, BERY, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CLRO)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, November 7th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visionary (NYSE:GV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM). They issued a buy rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

