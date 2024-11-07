RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $10.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.89 by $2.34, Briefing.com reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE RNR traded down $9.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.98. 627,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $300.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,338,836. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

