Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Regional Management has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years. Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regional Management to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Regional Management Trading Down 5.4 %
RM traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. 23,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 49.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Regional Management Company Profile
Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.
