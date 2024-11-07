Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-$9.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.45.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.55. 152,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.37. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $101.64 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.41%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

