Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.15-$9.45 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of RRX opened at $181.63 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.60 and a 200 day moving average of $156.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

RRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

