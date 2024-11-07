Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,743,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,865. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,442.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,442.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,785,315.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,868. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

