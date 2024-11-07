Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading Up 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.31. 768,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 759,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 10.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

About Real Brokerage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 198.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.