Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading Up 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.31. 768,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 759,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.02.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
