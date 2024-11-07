Raymond James Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:IFC Q4 Earnings

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$271.40.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$265.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$259.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$243.33. The firm has a market cap of C$47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$196.27 and a one year high of C$273.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$255.00, for a total transaction of C$510,000.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

