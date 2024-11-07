Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. William Allan Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $313.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.99.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

