Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,546 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 93,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 113,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

