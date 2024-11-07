Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Centene by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Centene by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.77 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNC

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.