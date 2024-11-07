Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QLYS

Qualys Stock Up 24.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $159.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.32. Qualys has a 52-week low of $119.17 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,695,599.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Qualys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Qualys by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 93.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.