QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $190.00 Price Target at UBS Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.22. 11,513,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,405. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $119.15 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,312,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $563,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

