QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average is $182.14. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $119.15 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

