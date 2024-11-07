Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $23.72. 652,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,242,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRMW

Primo Water Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 375.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.