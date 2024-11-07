Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.25), RTT News reports. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of TSE:PBH traded down C$0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$77.30. 118,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.54. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$75.67 and a one year high of C$97.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 133.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total transaction of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$108.30.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

