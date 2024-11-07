Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Stock Performance

LON PMGR traded down GBX 3.49 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 103.01 ($1.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,005. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.20 and a beta of 0.98. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 87 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.54.

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Company Profile

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

