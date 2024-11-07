Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Stock Performance
LON PMGR traded down GBX 3.49 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 103.01 ($1.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,005. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.20 and a beta of 0.98. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 87 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.54.
Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Company Profile
