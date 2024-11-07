Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $379.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.13.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,771 shares of company stock valued at $65,610,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

