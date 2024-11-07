Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.57.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,530. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.36 and a 1 year high of $173.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $125.64.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 47.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 75.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Masimo by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 5,730.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

