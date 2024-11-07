Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,391 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.00. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

