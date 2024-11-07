Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Perrigo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $2.65 EPS.

Perrigo Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.01. 700,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,243. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.48. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -119.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,969. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

