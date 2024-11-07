Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director S Craig Beam Sells 4,000 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director S Craig Beam sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $137,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,205.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.37. 59,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,974. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 26.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 123,423 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 787.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 57,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 158.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.