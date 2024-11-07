Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) EVP Philip M. Rolchigo Sells 3,588 Shares

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pentair Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $102.88 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $107.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

View Our Latest Report on PNR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,146,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,885,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 145,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after buying an additional 69,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.