Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.43 and last traded at $76.09, with a volume of 23401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTTR

Otter Tail Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 22.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

In other news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,502. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,607,000 after acquiring an additional 197,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3,339.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2,055.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 100.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.