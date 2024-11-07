Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.970-7.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTTR traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,740. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $73.43 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $338.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,502. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

