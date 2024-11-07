OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.0 million-$530.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.0 million.

OppFi Trading Up 9.5 %

NYSE:OPFI opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.61 million, a PE ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.20. OppFi has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. OppFi had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OppFi will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $168,765.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,497 shares in the company, valued at $410,116.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

