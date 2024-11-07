OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Announces Earnings Results

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OPENLANE had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OPENLANE updated its FY24 guidance to $0.81-$0.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.810-0.870 EPS.

OPENLANE Trading Up 11.9 %

OPENLANE stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.56. 1,758,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,072. OPENLANE has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Monday.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

