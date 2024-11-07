Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.15. 49,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

