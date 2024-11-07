Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 1,874 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,334.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $226.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.78 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

