Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,634,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 558,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 1,487.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,051 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,564. The firm has a market cap of $380.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.46 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

