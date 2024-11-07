Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 51,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,945. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Bird news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,541.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,532.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,240 shares of company stock worth $2,725,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

