Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 21,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 34.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.18. 1,277,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,942,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

