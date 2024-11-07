NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors updated its Q4 guidance to $2.93-3.33 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.930-3.330 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $6.73 on Wednesday, hitting $231.38. 3,594,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $178.19 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.85.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

