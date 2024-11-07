NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors updated its Q4 guidance to $2.93-3.33 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.930-3.330 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $6.73 on Wednesday, hitting $231.38. 3,594,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $178.19 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.85.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

