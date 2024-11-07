NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $287.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.85.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $231.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 512,253 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $84,901,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

