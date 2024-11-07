Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CFO Alexandra Balcom Sells 10,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,027. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexandra Balcom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $842,300.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Nuvalent stock opened at $94.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $113.51.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUVL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.