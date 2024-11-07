Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.75 and last traded at $109.30. Approximately 2,176,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,360,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. The company has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 192.7% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

