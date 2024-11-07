NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $223,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 247.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 69.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

