NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

