North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.37), with a volume of 378771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.23).
North American Income Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £435.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4,800.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 314.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.
North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17,142.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling at North American Income Trust
About North American Income Trust
The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.
