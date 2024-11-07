Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 810972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

