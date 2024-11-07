Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) versus LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Financial Comparison

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Lease Office Properties N/A -30.98% -17.28% LXP Industrial Trust 9.50% 1.51% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Lease Office Properties $172.53 million 2.72 -$131.75 million N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust $340.50 million 8.30 $30.38 million $0.08 120.02

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and LXP Industrial Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Net Lease Office Properties.

Dividends

Net Lease Office Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 650.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Net Lease Office Properties and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Net Lease Office Properties currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.88%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Net Lease Office Properties on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

